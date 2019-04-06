Lightning Strikes Mitchell Church

MITCHELL, SD- An apparent lightning strike damaged the First Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Neighbors say they heard a loud boom Friday night during a storm as it rolled through the Mitchell area.

Saturday morning neighbors discovered chunks of concrete and rock on the church grounds and in the street. Authorities’ surrounded part of the church with yellow caution tape. The falling debris damaged shingles on the roof and mangled portions of the rain gutters on the east side of the building. It does not appear there was any fire.

The church will hold Sunday morning’s worship services in the Family Life Center. The congregation should use the canopy doors by the church’s south parking lot.

Photo Courtesy of KORN Radio