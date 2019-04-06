Stampede Lose Game & Goalie Calvaruso At Youngstown

Herd Fall 3-0

YOUNGSTOWN, OH — A 3-0 loss in their final road game of the regular season at Youngstown may be the least of the Sioux Falls Stampede’s problems after their starting goalie, Alec Calvaruso, went down with an injury midway through the game and did not return.

Calvaruso has stabilized the Herd between the pipes, becoming the primary goalie with a 19-6-2-1 record and 2.63 goals against average. The sevarity of the injury won’t be known until after the team gets back to Sioux Falls.

As for the game, the Herd were shutout and failed to score on any of their eight power play opportunities. Christian Stoever stopped all 27 shots he faced for Youngstown.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!