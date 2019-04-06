Storm Roll At Bismarck Again

Sioux Falls Ends Long Road Stretch With 64-31 Win

BISMARCK, N.D. — For the second time this season the Sioux Falls Storm had no problem with the Bismarck Bucks in North Dakota’s capital city, as they dispatched the Bucks 64-31 on Saturday night in IFL action.

The Storm improve to 5-1. After playing five of their first six games on the road the team will play six of their final eight games at the Denny Sanford Premier Center beginning on April 20th against Iowa.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!