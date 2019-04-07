Coffee Cart Program Helps Brew Independence in Students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Friday mornings are extra special at one Sioux Falls elementary school. A new program that started this school year is not only helping teachers jump start their day, it’s also brewing an important sense of independence in some of the students.

There’s nothing like a hot cup of coffee to start the day off right and a crew of young brewers is working hard to fill orders. Every Friday, fourth and fifth graders in the RISE special education class at Susan B. Anthony Elementary learn what it’s like to have a job. They help run a coffee cart business called Brewing Independence. The program gives these students a taste of what they can accomplish in the future.

“I think you can never start too young with life skills and really emphasizing that you can have a job when you grow up and you can be a part of the community. So I think building those skills right away is super important,” said Katie Rick, RISE Special Education Teacher.

Teachers put in their orders. It’s a dollar a cup. Then each student is assigned a job to help prepare the coffee. Once all the coffee is made, the kids help roll the cart around school to drop off the orders and collect the money.

“They really truly look forward to this every single week and they just love to get involved in the school, so that’s been good to see,” said Rick.

On average, they deliver about 25 to 30 cups of coffee every Friday with the goal of putting a smile on teachers’ faces.

“Make them feel good so that we can make them happy inside,” said student Ciara Huwer.

Teachers look forward to the weekly visit.

“They love it. They’ve really accepted our kids and welcome them into their classrooms, and it’s been fun just to see the teachers get to know who the students are,” said Rick.

Rick says the students are learning communication skills, along with reading comprehension and math skills.

It also helps them gain confidence.

“Going up to a door and knocking and waiting and really initiating that conversation of ‘your coffee is here’ has been a great experience,” said Rick.

Rick says they’ve already come a long way since August.

“We cut back on our time. We are more efficient now. I’d say when we first started we were about an hour and a half long. Now we are down to about an hour,” said Rick.

In the future, the hope is that these kids will continue to brew up their own independence.

The money made so far through Brewing Independence has gone towards giving a coffee cart to Terry Redlin Elementary School so students there can take part in the program as well.