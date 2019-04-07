Fire Hydrant Water Line Issue Collapses Street

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Sunday, the City of Sioux Falls shut down part of a road on the southern edge of town after a severe collapse.

According to the city, police arrived to Western Avenue and 95th Street because water was coming out of the ground. Public Works says a fire hydrant lead, which is the pipe that connects the hydrant to the city’s water system, “let loose,” causing a severe road collapse, but what exactly caused the malfunction in the water pipe hasn’t been determined. The city estimates one million gallons of water discharged before crews shut the water down. No customers are without water service.

To keep traffic away from danger, Western Avenue is closed from 95th Street to Timber Oak Trail, which could impact people’s commute Monday, especially to the nearby Harrisburg North Middle School and Endeavor Elementary. A Harrisburg School District spokesperson says parents and staff have been notified that they can get to both schools from the west or from the south on Western Avenue.

The city says repairs will begin Monday and it’s unknown how long those will take.