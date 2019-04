Lennox & Ace Brock Anderson Dominate Baltic In Season Opener

Orioles Win 8-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Brock Anderson threw five innings of one-hit shutout baseball and struck out six to lead the Lennox Oriole baseball team to an 8-0 win over Baltic on Sunday afternoon at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls in their season opener.

