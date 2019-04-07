Local Breweries Celebrate National Beer Day

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Across the nation people are celebrating National Beer Day, including some breweries in South Dakota.

Monk’s in Sioux Falls is having an “all-day happy hour” along with giving away a $25 gift certificate to the ale house. For Monk’s, this day highlights the cold brews and the growth of breweries in Sioux Falls and throughout the state.

“At the time that Monk’s opened 11 years ago, we we’re the only ones serving craft beer. I mean there were a couple other places, but we (kind of) were the first place that this was our sole focus. Now there’s….how many breweries in town,” says Brew-master John Berkness.

This growth will continues. Two more breweries will open this summer in Sioux Falls.