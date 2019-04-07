Mooney Shines On Final Four Stage

Season-High 22 Points Against Michigan State

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — If you saw Matt Mooney at South Dakota, you know he usually plays his best in the biggest moments.

So last night’s performance in the Final Four for Texas Tech was certainly no shock.

Mooney matched his season high of 22 points, including going 4-8 from downtown, to lead the Red Raiders to a 61-51 win over Michigan State in the National Semifinals.

It’s been a little more than 11 months since the man they call Moon Swag grad transferred to Lubbock from Vermillion. And now his wild journey is just one victory away from a national championship.

Mooney and the Red Raiders face Virginia tomorrow night at 8:20 PM at US Bank Stadium.

-NOTE: Due to NCAA Broadcast Restrictions We Cannot Show Video From Last Night’s Game Thus We HAd To Cut The Opening Seconds Of This Story