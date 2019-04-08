Automotive Lube Technician

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

COME GROW WITH US!

The Billion Automotive family is looking for individuals to expand its Express Lube Service Centers.

Express Lube Technicians WANTED!

Billion Auto is seeking ambitious, hardworking individuals to join our Express Lube Service Team!

Manufacturers training will be provided.

Billion Automotive offers a STABLE WORK ENVIRONMENT with COMPETITIVE WAGES AND BENEFITS PACKAGES to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

Qualifications

–Valid Driver’s license

–Good Communication Skills

–Efficient

–Must be able to work individually or on a team system

Contact Information:

Apply at our career site! https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=14265&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C