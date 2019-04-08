Christensen Retires as Winningest Volleyball Coach

PARKER, SD…Jill Christensen, South Dakota’s all-time winningest volleyball coach, is retiring after 36 seasons as Parker head coach…

She amassed 837 wins with 14 state tournament appearances and a Class B championship in 1990 when Parker was in a co-op with Marion. Jill also became the state’s all-time winningest coach for all team sports in 2015 when she passed Larry Luitjens.

The Pheasants made the state tournament 9 of the past 10 seasons under Jill who’s entire coaching career was spent at Parker…They went 28-8 in her final season and were consolation champions…