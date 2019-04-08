City: 8th Street Bridge Issues Cosmetic Only

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The condition of the 8th Street bridge in downtown Sioux Falls has made some folks concerned.

There’s some wear and tear like cracks and chipped pieces of concrete. A civil engineer with the city says all the issues are cosmetic. The bridge is over 100 years old, and its age is starting to show.

Structural engineers will continue to monitor the bridge to ensure safety. In the spring and summer of 2020, the city will rehabilitate the bridge to fix some of these issues.

“Minus some repairs that will be done with the decks and the piers and the abutments and everything, there really isn’t anything wrong with the bridge where it will be needing to be replaced, so rehabbing is certainly an economical fix for it,” says civil engineer Dena Knutson.

When the bridge is rehabilitated the goal is to keep its historic look. New features will be added. but they will have a similar look to the original bridge.