City Investigating Water Line Leak That Caused Road Closure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The City of Sioux Falls is currently investigating what caused a water line from a fire hydrant to break on Sunday on the Southern edge of town.

Western Avenue from 95th Street to Timber Oak Trail remains closed after water rushed out of the pipe, pushing soil and creating a severe road collapse. Crews were out digging up the pipe that connected the hydrant to the city’s water system on Monday to get a closer look at what happened before repairing the road.

“We don’t have any good material to put back on that road surface yet, so we’ll hold it together until we get some asphalt and then we’ll get back and fixed like new,” says city engineer Chad Huwe.

The west side of the road from 95th Street to Timber Oak Trail will be reopened tomorrow morning.