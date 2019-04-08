Civil Engineer / Design Drafter

Nielson Construction

Job Location:

Harrisburg, SD

Job Description:

Nielson Construction is looking for a person with experience in Engineering and Architectural Drafting to join our team. If you are looking for an established and stable company that’s customer focused, design driven, and quality first, then Nielson Construction is the place for you.

As one of the largest residential design/build firms in the area, Nielson Construction creates customized single-family floor plans for customers in the Sioux Falls area. Nielson Construction also design builds commercial projects and is looking for an experienced team member to help lead them to better product. As a member of this team, you will work closely with our Sales Team to create construction documents based on provided designs and partner with our Superintendents who are ultimately responsible for building the project.

Position roles will include:

• Working closely with designers to provide feedback and suggestions to ensure the project meets the customer’s needs and provides maximum value to their home.

• Design and make engineering drawings for projects assigned.

• Identifying potential problems or code issues in the design and proposing solutions.

• Design new products, developments on a product line according to specifications.

• Partner with our permit application specialist to ensure that jobs move forward in a timely fashion.

• Providing detailed, accurate construction drawings that allow for a successful build by our operations team.

• Other duties as assigned.

We offer to our employees a company culture based upon integrity, professionalism, collaboration and challenge. As a leader in the industry, we offer financial and corporate stability, opportunity for advancement, and top-tier compensation. For more information on Nielson Construction you can visit us at www.nielsonconstruction.net

This is a full-time, year-round position with opportunity to grow within the company and the opportunity to learn many aspects of the construction industry. Please email resumes to ashley@nielsonconstruction.net

Benefits Include:

Competitive pay

Vacation and Holiday Pay

Health Insurance

Dental

Vision

401(k)

Aflac

Job Requirements:

The person we’re looking to add to our team should have:

• 1-2 years minimum of experience in drafting

• Proficiency in Autodesk AutoCAD

• Proficiency in Revit is a plus

• Experience with Photoshop

• Experience in residential architecture

• Excellent communication skills

• High attention to detail

Contact Information:

Email resume to: ashley@nielsonconstruction.net

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

www.nielsonconstruction.net/careers/