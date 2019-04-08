Full-Time Data Entry

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is seeking to fill a Full Time Data Entry position in our Parts Department. This will be a Monday-Friday position with daytime hours. May occasionally work a few hours on a Saturday.

Duties:

• Prepare, compile and sort documents for data entry

• Check source documents for accuracy and verify data and correct data where necessary

• Obtain further information for incomplete documents

• Update data and delete unnecessary files

• Combine and rearrange data from source documents where required

• Comply with data integrity and security policies

• Other duties as assigned

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).



Job Requirements:

Requirements:

• High School Diploma or Equivalent preferred

• Minimum of 18 Years Old

• Valid Driver’s License

• Proficient with computers

• Basic math, spelling, and grammar skills

Contact Information:

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE:

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=13692&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C