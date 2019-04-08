Jacks Ranked 22nd in Final D-I Poll

BROOKINGS, SD…The South Dakota State University women’s basketball team ended the 2018-19 season ranked 22nd in the final edition of the USA Today Sports Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll, which was released Monday.

The Jackrabbits, who ended the season with a 28-7 record after making their first-ever Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament, cracked the top 25 for the first time this season. It also marks the second time in the Division I era of Jackrabbit Athletics (since 2004-05) that SDSU has ended a season ranked in the final poll. SDSU was ranked 19th in the final poll of the 2008-09 campaign and received votes in the final poll of the 2015-16 season.

Baylor, which was crowned national champion Sunday night, received all 32 first-place votes to hold the top spot in the final rankings. Runner-up Notre Dame was second, followed by Connecticut. Oregon, which ended the Jackrabbits’ tournament run with a 63-53 victory in the Portland Regional, was fourth, with Mississippi State rounding out the top five.