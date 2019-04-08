Material Handler/Warehouse Eve

FedEx Express

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Job Description:

• Excellent starting wage up to $13.80/hr.

• Flexible hours /am & p.m. shifts

• College tuition assistance 3,000/Year

• Great full-time benefits package, Medical

• Promote from within philosophy

• Training and growth opportunities to build a great career

• Nationwide career opportunities

(Essential Functions of the Material Handler position)

• Utilizes “hand-to-surface” methods for all package handling.

• Loads and unloads packages onto or from delivery trucks, air containers, vehicles, trailers, pallets.

• Lifts, carries, pushes and pulls packages on a continuous and repetitive basis for approximate shifts of three to four hours.

• Determines the appropriate conveyor system by scanning packages, reading labels and charts, verifying numbers and memorizing information and sort packages accordingly.

Job Requirements:

• Must be at least 18 years old

• No minimum education requirements

• Must be able to lift 75 pounds

• Subject to criminal background check and drug screen

• Must have lived in the United States for the past 5 years

Contact Information:

Sara

sara.christensen@fedex.com

Thomas

thomas.muhs@fedex.com

E-mail: ekelius.myers@fedex.com

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

https://careers.fedex.com/express/jobs?stretch=10&stretchUnit=MILES&location=soix%20falls%20&page=1