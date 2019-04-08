Meet New Men’s BB Coach Eric Henderson at SDSU

BROOKINGS, SD… Eric Henderson waited his turn to become the head coach of the SDSU Jackrabbits. He spent the last 3 years as assistant to TJ Otzelberger who left for UNLV. And for Henderson, he knows the importance of having a close-knit locker room and feels that will be imperative to his team’s success in addition to having talented players. The team loses Mike Daum to graduation and most likely David Jenkins who is being courted by several major programs.