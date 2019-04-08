Sales Assistant
Nielson Construction
Job Location:
Harrisburg, SD
Job Description:
Nielson Construction is looking for a Sales Assistant who is organized and detail-oriented who can also multi-task various projects. This person could be an assistant for the home building sales team of 1-5 at any point in time so attention to detail is beneficial.
Benefits include: Health, dental and vision insurance after applicable waiting period, 401(K), paid holidays and PTO.
Please email resumes to ashley@nielsonconstruction.net
Job Requirements:
Tasks include but are not limited to
• CRM system and data base for customer past and present
o Emailing out newsletters
o Printing reports from this system
• Preparing closing documents
• Updating website or working with website tech to updated sold homes
o Updating plat maps (PhotoShop knowledge)
• Tracking pictures of homes for fliers
• Bring marketing ideas and gimmicks to the table for sales
• Keep the Sales manager organized and on track with leads and their sales team
• Potentially sit at open houses and parade of homes
• Able to communicate openly with sales team to hit projected deadlines
Contact Information:
Link to Job Posting on Company Website: