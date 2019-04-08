Sales Assistant

Nielson Construction

Job Location:

Harrisburg, SD

Job Description:

Nielson Construction is looking for a Sales Assistant who is organized and detail-oriented who can also multi-task various projects. This person could be an assistant for the home building sales team of 1-5 at any point in time so attention to detail is beneficial.

Benefits include: Health, dental and vision insurance after applicable waiting period, 401(K), paid holidays and PTO.

Please email resumes to ashley@nielsonconstruction.net



Job Requirements:

Tasks include but are not limited to

• CRM system and data base for customer past and present

o Emailing out newsletters

o Printing reports from this system

• Preparing closing documents

• Updating website or working with website tech to updated sold homes

o Updating plat maps (PhotoShop knowledge)

• Tracking pictures of homes for fliers

• Bring marketing ideas and gimmicks to the table for sales

• Keep the Sales manager organized and on track with leads and their sales team

• Potentially sit at open houses and parade of homes

• Able to communicate openly with sales team to hit projected deadlines

Contact Information:

Email resume to: ashley@nielsonconstruction.net

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

www.nielsonconstruction.net/careers/