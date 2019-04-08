Scoreboard Monday, April 8th
College Softball
SDSU 7, W. Illinois 2 *Herdliska HR-2 RBI’s, McQuistan HR-3 RBI’s
W. Illinois 5, SDSU 3 *Anderson HR
College Baseball
USF 6, Bemidji State 5 *HR’s-Robinson, Rehwaldt, Lung
Northern 12, Concordia-SP 0 *Chevalier 3-hitter, 7 K’s/Hinkle 3 RBI’s
Boys Tennis
Lincoln 8, Washington 1
O’Gorman 8, Roncalli 1
O’Gorman 8, Aberdeen 1
Men’s Basketball
National Championship
Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77 (OT) *Mooney 10 points