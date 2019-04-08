Senior Software Developer

Sterling eMarketing

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Sterling eMarketing is currently hiring a full time Senior Software Developer to join our team. Sterling produces software for the automotive industry.

This position will be assisting with automotive advertising web sites and their integrations, while also developing in-house inventory management, pricing, sales, and advertising projects.

Job Requirements:

Required Experience:

-Must have 5+ years of software development experience.

Required Skills:

-C#

-JavaScript (Vue)

-MS SQL Server

-Microsoft Azure

Preferred Skills:

-CSS frameworks such as Bootstrap or Bulma

-NoSQL

-.Net Web API, MVC

-Git source management

-Continuous Integration Experience

Bonus Points:

-Feed / ETL experience.

-AWS (CloudSearch, S3)

-Test Driven Development

-OAuth Security

Contact Information:

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE:

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=14272&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C