Service Coordinator
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Billion Automotive is currently hiring Service Coordinator to join our team in our new and expanding department – Service Business Development Center.
Customer Service Specialist wanted -up to $16.50 / Hr (Based on salary + performance bonuses)
This is a GREAT opportunity to join a winning team that will reward you for your passion for Customer Service!
We are a successful automotive group looking for dynamic, energetic, career-oriented professionals who are masters of influence and love working the telephone.
We offer:
o Earn up to $16.50 per hour ($11.00 / Hr base salary + performance bonuses)
o Great company benefits, including medical, dental, vision and 401(k) plans.
o A clearly defined career path designed for personal and professional growth
o The opportunity to work with successful and passionate people in an exciting yet relaxed atmosphere
o This position involves making inbound and outbound calls. No cold calling!
We are an equal opportunity employer (EOE).
Job Requirements:
Qualifications
• Proven telephone customer service experience (minimum 1 – 3 years)
• Demonstrate excellent phone and verbal communication skills
• Past experience with heavy inbound and outbound calls (no cold calling required)
• A highly professional approach and appearance
• MUST speak CLEARLY and have a pleasant phone manner
• A demonstrated dedication to customer service
• The ability to instantly build rapport with clients
• Being organized, self-disciplined and a quick learner
• Must have a valid driver’s license
• Must be able to work a flexible schedule with some weekends (40 hours per week)
Contact Information:
APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE:
https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=14350&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C