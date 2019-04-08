Sioux Falls School District: No Plans to Cut Funding for Fine Arts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some parents in the Sioux Falls School District have expressed concerns about potential budget cuts to the arts in school.

District officials say each year they look for ways to save money to stay on track with their five-year budget plan. In the proposed general fund for the Sioux Falls School District says there will be a decrease in over $17,000 for fine and performing arts.

This reduction is for dry cleaning band and choir robe uniforms for high school kids. Besides this expense, the school district says fine arts will not be affected by the budget.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with the scheduling at any level as a matter of fact. It’s just kind of dry cleaning expenses that they weren’t really seeing anyway,” says Sioux Falls School District Business Manager Todd Vik.

The district says they try to cut things that are nice to have but not critical.