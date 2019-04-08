Software Developer

Sterling eMarketing

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Sterling eMarketing is currently hiring a full time Software Developer to join our team. Sterling produces software for the automotive industry. This software handles managing inventory, pricing, sales, and advertising.

This position will be assisting with automotive advertising web sites and their integrations, while also developing in-house inventory management, pricing, sales, and advertising projects.

Required Experience:

-Must have 3+ years of software development experience.

Preferred skills:

-C#

-JavaScript (Vue)

-MS SQL Server

-Microsoft Azure

-.NET Web API, MVC

-Git source management

Bonus Points

-SEO experience

-AWS (CloudSearch, S3)

Contact Information:

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=14274&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C