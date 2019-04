Telemedicine Tied to More Antibiotics for Kids, Study Finds

NEW YORK – A new study finds coughing kids seen via telemedicine visits are more likely to be prescribed antibiotics than children who went to a doctor’s office or clinic.

The study, released Monday, found the drugs should not have been given in many cases. The researchers looked at more than 340,000 insured children who had respiratory illness visits in 2015 and 2016.