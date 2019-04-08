USF Edges Bemidji State in Baseball Thriller

SIOUX FALLS – Alex Robinson hit a tie-breaking home run in the ninth inning and Mitch Lyall earned his second win as the University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team picked up its fourth win in five games with a dramatic 6-5 win over Bemidji State at the Birdcage on Monday.

With the victory the Cougars, which will face Minnesota Duluth on Tuesday with a doubleheader at noon and 2 pm at the Birdcage, improved to 8-23-0 overall and 6-12 in league play. With the loss BSU fell to 3-24 overall and 3-13 in the NSIC.

USF led 4-1 and 5-3 but BSU scored two runs in the seventh and eighth innings to forge a tie. Then, sophomore outfielder/designated hitter Alex Robinson hit his first game-winning home run – a solo shot – deep over the left field wall in the ninth inning. Robinson cracked his third home run and he has one of the three home runs hit by USF.

Sophomore shortstop Grant Lung slammed a two-run home run in the fourth inning and Josh Rehwaldt, who is now hitting .345 with a .591 slugging mark, smacked his sixth homer of the season and 24th of his career in the top of the eighth inning. With the solo blast off the right center field wall, he now has a team-high 22 RBIs. Interestingly all five USF hits went for extra bases. Besides the three home runs, Connor King tripled and Sam Michels doubled.

Lyall (2-0) received the win and also could be given a save. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning and one out, he worked out of the jam and then held BSU off the board in the bottom of the ninth inning to pick up his second win of the season. Lyall was the fifth of the USF pitching staff to see action and he threw 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief while recording a pair of strikeouts. Addition, Lyall maintained his 0.00 earned run average in his 10th appearance of the season. He has 12 strikeouts in 11 innings this year.

USF received a strong outing from starter Keenahn Coyle, who did not allow an earned run in six innings. He had a career-high eight strikeouts over six innings and gave up just three hits while walking two hitters in 76 pitches thrown. USF also had appearances from Jackson Olson (2/3 innings, one hit, two runs, two walks, strikeout), Spencer Dokken (1/3 inning, two hits, two runs) and Sean Nussbaum (1/3 inning, two hits, walk).

BSU starter Jackson Back had a solo outing after allowing three hits and three earned runs with five strikeouts. Alex Meyer (0-2) took the loss after throwing 1 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on two hits – Rehwaldt and Robinson’s home runs.

After Josh Rehwaldt draws walk, Lung hit the first of USF’s three home runs as the Cougars took a 2-1 lead. In the fifth inning, Kyle Gulbrandson hit a sacrifice fly to plate Sam Michels, who had opened the inning with a double. Nash Dalzell, who reached on an error, scored when Connor King tripled to deep center field.

Down 4-1, BSU rallied with two runs in the seventh inning as Tom Keohen first home run of the season – a two-run shot – pulled BSU within 4-3. After Rehwaldt’s home run in the top of the eighth inning, the Beavers answered with two of their own. Wyatt White tripled and scored on Matt Kummett’s double to right field. When Caleb Carlson doubled, Kummett scored to forge a tie. BSU loaded the bases but Lyall worked out of the jam to save the game for USF. In the ninth inning, Robinson responded with a deep shot over the left field wall to give the Cougars a 6-5 lead.