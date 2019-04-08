Vernon Has Been Dominant for Aberdeen Wings

ABERDEEN, SD….Matt Vernon is a presence between the pipes.

You just wouldn’t know it if you talked to him.

Scott Langer, Aberdeen Wings Head Coach:”Matt’s a real humble guy. He’s truly athletic and he’s got a lot of leadership…”

Matt Vernon, Wings Goalie:”I’m a smaller goalie so I have to be more aggressive, but I do my best to stay poised, stay clam…”

But you might have an idea where he comes from based on the last name.

Matt is the son of former NHL goalie Mike Vernon, a veteran who played 19 NHL seasons, won two Stanley Cups and was the Conn Smythe Playoff MVP in 1997.

Matt Vernon says:”I actually really don’t remember much. I was about 4 when he retired but I hear a bit about it and how incredible it was…”

Scott Langer says:”Unless you bring it out of him, he’s not going to flaunt it…”

Carrying that last name and legacy brought a burden for Matt as he began his career.

Vernon says:”Some people say it should help me out a lot along the line but I was always criticized because I was never the best goal tender of my age group. I talk to him for some advice on how to push through some of my adversity. I’m taking my own path…”

And he’s made the most of his time in Aberdeen.

Vernon was the top goalie in the NAHL this season, winning 40 games for the Wings while posting a 1.94 goals against average and seven shutouts.

Langer says:”He’s got the demeanor to be a pro. He conducts himself like a pro at the age of 20 years old…”

All of which has helped Matt earn a scholarship to Colorado College next year, continuing his own path….

Vernon says:”I could not be where I am right now without Coach Langer and the coaching staff that I’ve had. And the fan support. It’s been such an incredible experience. I will really never forget it…”

….that will hopefully have the same NHL end as his dad.

In Aberdeen, Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.