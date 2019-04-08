Yankton Man Charged with Murder Following Shooting Death

YANKTON, S.D. – A Yankton man who was shot on Saturday has died from his injuries according to the Yankton Police Department.

Police say they responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound on Saturday. The man was transported to a hospital and later died at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Police arrested 22-year-old Jameson Mitchell in connection with the shooting. Mitchell is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Yankton Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.