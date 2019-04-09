Brandon Voters Elect Mayor

Paul Lundberg being sworn in as interim mayor Oct. 2018

BRANDON, SD – The results are in. Brandon voters have chosen Paul Lundberg, who’s currently interim mayor, as the city’s next mayor. That’s according to unofficial results released by the city Tuesday night.

Lundberg received 1,161 votes and his opponent, City Council member Tim Wakefield Jr, got 290 votes. The city says results could change slightly based on the outcome of any provisional ballots. The results will be made official at next Monday’s City Council meeting. The city says voter turnout for this election was roughly 20%.