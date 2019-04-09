Flood Meeting Postponed Due to Pending Winter Storm

FEMA will be in North Sioux City Tuesday night, Brookings meeting for Wednesday will be rescheduled

Three flood assistance meetings were scheduled this week in eastern South Dakota in the wake of spring flooding. The first was held Monday night in Sioux Falls. Dozens showed up to learn about their options for recovery. City officials also questioned during that meeting, how many home and business owners in areas that consistently experience flooding might be interested to be bought out and what that might take.

The second of the three meetings is schedueld for Tuesday night in North Sioux City.

The third, set for Wednesday night in Brookings, is postponed due to yet another pending severe blast of winter weather. The storm is predicted to bring with it upwards of 18 inches of snow or two to four more inches of rain, adding to the problem many already have – floodwaters that still remain.

Diana Herrera, Regional Flood Insurance Liaison for FEMA Region Eight, says the region is experiencing what it often has in the past. None of this is really new. But how communities may want to approach clean-up, recovery and the future, she says, may look different this time around.

Details for the Tuesday night meeting in North Sioux City: April 9, North Sioux City, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., CDT, North Sioux City Hall, 504 River Drive.