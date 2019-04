Northern’s Chevalier Survives Post Game Interview

ABERDEEN, SD… Monday the Northern Wolves baseball team completed a sweep of Concordia-St. Paul as Luke Chevalier tossed a complete game 3-hit shutout, fanning 6 Golden Bears in the process. Wolves pitching dominated the series. Afterwards, Luke was interviewed by his teammates and his composure despite being distracted was even more impressive than his efforts on the hill. Watch and enjoy!