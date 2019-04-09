Residents to Vote in Many Sioux Empire City Elections Tuesday

BRANDON, S.D. – It’s Election Day in many cities throughout the Sioux Empire. Voters are heading to the polls to elect new mayors, new city councilors, and in some places, new school board members.

In Brandon, there’s just one race to decide. Residents will be electing a new mayor following the resignation of Larry Beesley last year.

Paul Lundberg, who is currently serving as interim mayor, and council member Tim Wakefield Jr. are on the ballot.

Polling locations include city hall, the firehouse, and the golf course. City officials say even though this election includes only one race, it’s still important for people to vote.

“Your city is more important than the generals or primaries because it’s local, it’s your local city. This is where a lot of things happen, is in the city. So getting out and voting for mayor is important,” said City of Brandon Finance Officer Christina Smith.

In other city elections tonight, Harrisburg residents will choose a new alderperson in wards one and two and a new mayor will be picked in Madison. Three of nine city commission seats are up for grabs in Yankton. Two school board member seats are on the ballot in Dell Rapids and Crook residents are voting for a new alderperson in ward one.