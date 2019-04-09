SD Game, Fish, and Parks Releases Plan for Chronic Wasting Disease

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks is putting a plan together to tackle a deadly disease detected in some deer.

Chronic Wasting Disease is a fatal brain disease in deer, elk, and moose. It was first detected in western South Dakota 20 years ago and has slowly spread.

Animals infected with Chronic Wasting Disease show progressive weight loss, behavioral changes, loss of muscle control, and eventually die.

Game, Fish, and Parks is proposing new administrative rules to regulate the transportation and disposal of carcasses, as well as changes to deer hunting rules.

You can find Game, Fish, and Parks’ Draft Action Plan by following this link: gfp.sd.gov.