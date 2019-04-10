2020 Candidates Target College Campuses, Court Young Voters

FILE - In this March 15, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to local residents during a stop at the Central Park Coffee Company in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Young voters, many of whom reside in delegate-rich areas of the state and can be powerful multiplying forces if they’re engaged enough to convince friends and family members to show up and support their candidates, could be a major force in this cycle’s Iowa caucuses. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Democratic 2020 presidential candidates are making an early effort to court young Iowa voters. Many of the young voters live in delegate-rich areas of the state and can be powerful multiplying forces if they’re engaged enough to persuade friends and family members to show up and support their candidates.

Beto O’Rourke and Cory Booker are among the candidates who have held rallies and other events involving college students ahead of next year’s Iowa caucuses.