Aberdeen Wings Buy Into Winning Culture Under Langer

ABERDEEN, SD… The NAHL playoffs start Friday night for the Aberdeen Wings who will play Austin in a Best of 5 Series after winning 8 of 9 from them during the regular season. In his 3rd year at the helm in the Hub City, Scott Langer and his team has really bought into the way he wants them to play. “Since my time here I feel like our players have completely bought into our identity and our culture. They walk the line and you hear them use the language and they go about their business the way we want them to go about their business…” The Wings finished the 62 games schedule with an amazing total of 97 points. That included a 19-game winning streak.