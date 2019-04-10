Brandon’s New Mayor Plans for the City’s Future

BRANDON, S.D.-The City of Brandon’s interim mayor is now preparing for four more years of service. He won Tuesday night’s election. As he continues on, he has a lot of plans for his next term.

Paul Lundberg has lived in Brandon for 29 years. The town has been good to him, so he is proud to hold the title as Mayor of Brandon.

“I just felt it was necessary for me to give back to them and maybe pass on some of the knowledge I have at the school and help out the city with some of that knowledge and progress us forward,” said Lundberg.

There’s a lot of work ahead, but he’s up for the challenge.

“We are in the process of getting a pretty good plan together on how we are going to accomplish everything together, so it’s exciting times,” said Lundberg.

His main focus these next four years is on infrastructure: such as roads, sewer, and water.

Holly Boulevard is one of the main areas that will see construction.

“The town is going to be hard to get around in for the next couple years. I understand that,’ said Lundberg.

However, he’s looking forward to the outcome. He also wants to continue to improve the water.

“The city hired an engineering firm to do a study for us, so we’ll have that coming out in the near future. So hopefully they’ll have some recommendations for us that are “out of the box” that will help us with our water issues,” said Lundberg.

There’re also plans to dig more wells, add new water towers and look at outside sources of water. He also wants to continue to foster growth in Brandon.

The town has been growing about 30 homes a year and he wants to double that to 60.

“Rooftops are what trigger everything, that triggers the retail to start coming in more and more and it’s all a good thing,” said Lundberg.

With these improvements comes some growing pains, so he asks that residents are patient during the process.