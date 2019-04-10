Dakota State, SDSU Cancel Classes Ahead of Winter Storm

Officials with South Dakota State University have closed the college’s main campus and all supporting research farms and offices in Brookings County. The closure goes into effect Wednesday at 5 p.m., it will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Friday, April 12. All classes and campus events are canceled and only employees classified as “essential” are asked to report to work.

The closure was announced Tuesday evening ahead of a big winter storm predicted to hit the state, bringing with it upwards of 12-20 inches of snow.

The storm also prompted on Wednesday, officials on the campus of Dakota State University to announce their campus would also be closing.

Due to the pending weather conditions that include ice and blizzard conditions, @DakotaState will be closed on Wed., April 10 and Thurs. April 11. Look for a follow-up email on Thurs. afternoon regarding re-opening on Fri., April 12. Watch your DSU email for further updates. — DSU (@DakotaState) April 9, 2019

A number of other closures continue to come in as a result of the storm. We hope you’ll stay with KDLT and kdlt.com for the latest developments.