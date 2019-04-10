Governor Noem Closes State Offices In 52 Counties

The winter storm in South Dakota is impacting state government offices.

Governor Noem has ordered the closure of offices in all 52 counties that are part of the current blizzard warning.

Counties part of the closure order are: Aurora, Beadle, Bennett, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Codington, Custer, Davison, Day, Deuel, Dewey, Douglas, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Gregory, Haakon, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, Hughes, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jackson, Jerauld, Jones, Kingsbury, Lake, Lyman, Marshall, McCook, Meade, Mellette, Miner, Moody, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, Potter, Roberts, Sanborn, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Todd, Tripp, Turner and Walworth.

Only essential personnel at each office should report to their work stations after the closure. People are being urged to stay home and not travel unless absolutely necessary.

Officials are monitoring the storm closely and will determine if more state office closures are needed.