Macy Miller Reacts to Being Drafted in WNBA by Seattle Storm

Macy Miller Reacts to Being Drafted in WNBA by Seattle Storm

NEW YORK – South Dakota State women’s basketball career scoring leader Macy Miller was selected in the third round of the WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm Wednesday night. She was very excited after seeing her name called by the defending champions. “It was amazing. Like I said, I was in complete shock. I had no worries, I was just sitting there smiling and kind of shaking because this is something you’ve been working for your whole life, since I was a little girl watching Mike. It’s like that’s what I want to do when I’m older is play professionally. Going through high school and college that’s what you’re working for is to be a professional athlete. To think about it, it’s hard to think about. I going to go play for the Seattle Storm…”

A 6-foot guard, Miller was the final selection in the draft and will join a Seattle squad that won the WNBA championship in 2018. Miller saw her stock rise after competing at a pair of pre-draft camps this past weekend in Tampa, Florida.

A Mitchell native, Miller was honored as the Summit League Player of the Year during both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. Her 2,355 career points are both SDSU and Summit League records.

During her senior season, Miller averaged 18.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. She shot 52.7 percent from the field and 84.1 percent at the free throw line while scoring in double figures in 31 of the Jackrabbits’ 35 games as they reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

Miller is the second Jackrabbit women’s basketball player to be selected in the WNBA Draft, joining Megan Vogel, who was a second-round pick (19th overall) by the Washington Mystics in 2007.