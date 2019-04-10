WNBA Draft Preview, Will Macy Miller Get Picked?

BROOKINGS, SD… The 2019 WNBA Draft is Wednesday night which could lead to anxious moments for Mitchell native Macy Miller. The all-time leading scorer at SDSU and the Summit League could possibly be selected in the 3-round, 36 player draft. Miller saw her stock rise at a pair of pre-draft camps this past weekend in Tampa, Florida. Macy led the Jacks to the NCAA Tournament 3 times and they won 3 games, including 2 in 2019 and a trip to the Sweet 16 in her senior season. Megan Vogel was taken in the 2nd round of the draft in 2007 and is the only other SDSU player selected in the WNBA draft.