Winter Storm Continues to Pummel South Dakota and Region

Interstate 90 remains closed Thursday morning from Sioux Falls to Rapid City as snow continues to fall, winds blow upwards of 50 miles per hour, and icy conditions persist in this latest round of winter weather. I29 from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border also remains closed until further notice.

Travel conditions are considered hazardous across Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. Whiteout conditions are reported in western Nebraska, where the Department of Transportation reported several highway closures Thursday morning.

Governor Kristi Noem closed state offices in much of the state due to the forecast. City offices, county courthouses, schools and businesses have closed for the day as well in South Dakota.

Schools in Minneapolis and St. Paul are among hundreds of closed schools in Minnesota, where as much as 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow is expected in the southwest part of the state by Friday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it has responded to more 200 crashes statewide since Wednesday.

The blizzard is part of a storm system known as a “bomb cyclone” that’s slowly churning through the central U.S. for the second time in a month.