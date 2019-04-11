Aberdeen Wings Prepared for NAHL Playoffs

Aberdeen Wings Prepared for NAHL Playoffs

ABERDEEN, SD…Seasons are in part measured by their streaks.

“A third of our season was basically all one in a row!” Aberdeen Head Coach Scott Langer says.

Making the Aberdeen Wings’ remarkable 19-game win streak from November 30th through February 1st hard to fathom.

“In the span of a 60-game season we’re one short of a third of the season. I think it’s incredible.” Aberdeen Goalie Matt Vernon says.

Even wilder is that they ended the regular season on a run of 11 straight wins, finishing their best season ever at 47-10-2-1. Their 97 points the second most in the 24-team NAHL.

“This is the deepest team I’ve had in Aberdeen. We go four lines that can play with everybody’s top line. And when we’re on we’re pretty special.” Langer says.

The Wings are the second highest scoring team in the league with 255 goals, while giving up up the fewest in the league behind the league’s winningest goalie in Matt Vernon.

“It was an intense effort from everybody, consistently, every single night. We had 20 guys just rolling in the lineup. And when everybody is giving it their all every game, with as deep of a team as we have, it’s going to be very, very hard to beat us.” Vernon says.

One that knows the line between a special season and a championship one.

In Scott Langer’s first year the Wings were a few wins shy of hoisting the Robertson Cup. Last year’s team that had the best record in the Central Division as well, only to lose on home ice in the first round.

“I haven’t had to really bring that up, it’s kind of surfaced itself. You hear some of the leadership talk about not wanting to feel that pain that we felt at the end of last season. We want to use that to make sure that we’re well prepared going into the playoffs this year.” Langer says.

Because nothing carries more weight each season than playoff success.

In Aberdeen, Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.