Former Skyforce Coach Dave Joerger Fired by Sacramento

Former Skyforce Coach Dave Joerger Fired by Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CA…Former Skyforce head coach Dave Joerger was let go by Vlade Divac and the Sacramento Kings Thursday despite the fact that they won 39 games. That’s the most in 13 years for the Kings. In his 3 seasons in Sacramento, Joerger’s teams went 98-148.

Joerger had coached the Kings since 2016 and has helped the team steadily improve. Sacramento went 39-43 this year, its best record since its last playoff season in 2005-06. The Kings have several talented young players acquired by Divac — guards De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield, forward Marvin Bagley III and center Willie Cauley-Stein.

Joerger previously was head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies who made the playoffs 3 times under his direction.