Freidel to Play at SDSU Instead of Wright State

TEA, SD… One of the top players in South Dakota has decided to play Division One basketball in his home state instead of heading to Wright State and Scott Nagy. Tea Are’a Noah Freidel will instead play for Nagy’s old school and new head coach Eric Henderson. Freidel had a prolific high school career for the Titans, leading them to a pair of State “A” titles and almost a 3rd. He will be a great addition to the Jackrabbits program that graduated Mike Daum and appears to have lost David Jenkins, Jr. and their top recruit.