Line Crews Work to Restore Power to Thousands Throughout Region

Power companies across the region continue to work to restore electricity to homeowners and businesses in this latest winter storm – as high winds and ice weigh down miles upon miles of overhead lines.

While the situation is fluid, XCel Energy Thursday morning was reporting outages to more than 5,000 of its customers. Sioux Valley Energy is reporting no power to more than 9,000. Lake, Minnehaha, Moody, Rock and Pipestone counties appear the hardest hit, around 9:30 a.m.

Power lines are reported down or compromised in many areas, including in Sioux Falls. Drivers are urged to use caution. XCel Energy customers are urged to call 800-895-1999 to report any outages. Sioux Valley Energy customers should report them to 800-234-1960.