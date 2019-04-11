Police Applications See a Serious Decline

Sioux Falls Police applications have dropped by 41 percent since 2010

SIOUX FALLS, SD— Police stations nationwide are experiencing a shortage in applicants.

In Sioux Falls applications have dropped by 41 percent since 2010.

“Certainly the profession has changed,” Sioux Falls Police Chief Loren McManus. “I think that might be keeping some people from being police officers or in law enforcement in general.”

Sioux Falls Police have recently gone to a system where they accept applications every month.

“I don’t know that we’ve seen a better success with that process or not,” said McManus. “Compared to the one to two times a year we used to do it. I think our counts are pretty consistent.”

From the initial application process to where training is complete takes about eight to nine months.

Then they are hired as an officer, but the process does not end there.

“Then we have a 15 month probation time frame, so once you’re hired we have 15 months to decide whether not you’re going to successful and make or not,” said McManus.

Police expected with a rise in the Sioux Falls population that there would be a rise in applicants, but the droppage of applicants does not mean a shortage of police officers.

“We’re pretty stable and have been for a couple years,” said McManus. “I think the bigger question is trying to find appropriate applicants in the pool that we’re provided. That sometimes is the bigger challenge.”