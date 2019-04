Stampede Have Big Weekend Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Stampede have two regular season games left and they are both at the Premier Center against Sioux City Friday and Des Moines Saturday. The Herd are tied with Waterloo for 2nd place in the division with 81 points and the team that ends up in 2nd place gets a first round bye. So there’s plenty at stake for Scott Owens and his team. The Stampede are 21-5-3 on home ice this season.