Wind And Ice Causing Havoc On Power Lines

SOUTH DAKOTA- While much of the viewing area was seeing snow from this April Storm. The tri-state area was seeing a lot of freezing rain.

Winds were gusting up to 50mph throughout the day, and freezing rain continued to pile up on the power lines.

Sioux Valley Energy was hard at work. “We’re going to see some more damage before it gets better, you know, we’re looking to continue to bring in crews. Working with two contractors right now, this morning we had about 18 linemen on the systems”, said CEO of Sioux Valley Energy Tim McCarthy.

A downed power line is nothing to mess with, either. “It can be a life or death matter, if you see a downed power line you don’t know if it’s energized, you know, we’ve got a lot of them out there right now. Don’t touch it, don’t go near it, give us a call and we’ll come out and take care of it”, McCarthy said.

After working all day in the brutal weather conditions, there is one thing that the crew can look forward to at the end of the day. That’s hot coffee, and a hot lunch.

All of their work is for the their customers. So they don’t have to sit in their homes in the cold, or the dark, for too long.

As of earlier this morning, over 200 power poles had been knocked over by the winds. With over 9,500 customers without power. Sioux Valley also told us that Pipestone, Minnesota, saw a lot of damage and will need a lot of work over the next few days.