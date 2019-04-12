Aberdeen Edges Austin In Robertson Cup Playoff Opener

Wings Take Game One 2-1

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Brad Belisle’s rebound goal midway through the third period would prove to be the difference in the Aberdeen Wings 2-1 victory over the Austin Bruins in game one of the NAHL Robertson Cup Central Division Semifinals on Friday night in the Hub City.

Joe Strada got the Wings on the board five minutes into the game and Matt Vernon would stop 27 shots in the victory.

The best-of-five series continues tomorrow night with Game Two in Aberdeen.

