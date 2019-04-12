Chris Kassin To Take Over Mount Marty Men’s Hoops

Will maintain dual roles as head coach and Athletic Director

YANKTON, S.D. – Mount Marty College is excited to announce Athletic Director Chris Kassin will assume the head coaching duties of the Lancer Men’s Basketball program. After a nearly five-year coaching hiatus, Kassin will be back on the sidelines, this time leading a rapidly growing Lancer program. A program of which he is very familiar.

Kassin, who succeeds Cody Schilling who resigned in March, will maintain dual roles as both AD and coach moving forward. Likewise, Kassin’s familiarity with the coaches and players makes for a very smooth transition into next season. And his dedication to MMC and his staff is evident in his ability to live out the mission of the college and his willingness to take on this role.

The search for Schilling’s replacement brought out a great pool of candidates, but administrators felt as the process continued, it became apparent Kassin was best suited to continue the program’s momentum. Schilling led a very mission driven program – a component Coach Kassin looks forward to continuing.

Coach Kassin brings a breadth of unique qualifications to this position. He spent many years (2003-2005; 2006-2014) coaching men’s basketball for the University of South Dakota as an assistant to legendary coach, Dave Boots. No stranger to recruiting and coaching, Kassin said, “I look forward to coaching such a great group. I’ve missed coaching but really missed the close relationships you develop with the student-athletes working with them on a day-to-day basis.”

Kassin will take on the role effective immediately. Also in the transition, current MMC men’s assistant coach Dan Tharp will be promoted to associate head coach.

Kassin and his wife, Katie have two children, Collins and Kellen.

-Release Courtesy MMC Athletics