Creating a World Without Type 1 Diabetes

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Walk is this Saturday

Not only can juvenile diabetes be difficult to treat in and of itself, but new studies show a growing number of side effects can result for those living with the disease.

Diabetes-related emotional distress (diabetes distress) is considered one of the most important psychosocial concerns in people with diabetes because it is regarded as a major barrier to optimal diabetes management, according to findings newly published in Diabetic Medicine. Another study just published shows women with type 1 diabetes diagnosed in childhood are more likely to have impaired bone quality in adulthood when compared with similar women diagnosed after age 20 years.

Other possible complications for the 40,000 diagnosed with juvenile diabetes each year include eye disease, nerve damage, kidney disease, heart disease and stroke.

All of these and more are reasons a growing number of families and communities are passionate about finding a cure.

This weekend is the JDRF One Walk in Sioux Falls. The goal – is to turn Type 1 into Type none. For more on the walk, to register or support the event and cause, click here.